Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak after two residents and two staff members tested positive for the virus at a Vernon care home.
All people who have been in contact with the virus victims at Creekside Landing have been notified and are self-isolating. Family members have also been informed. The home is temporarily closed to visitors.
Creekside Landing is privately owned and operated by Kaigo Retirement Communities, with 70 publicly funded long-term care beds.
It also has assisted and independent living residences, none of which are impacted by the outbreak.