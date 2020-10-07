A current and former mayor have endorsed the re-election of Liberal candidate Norm Letnick.
Lake Country Mayor James Baker and Walter Gray, a four-term mayor Kelowna, say they support Letnick in his bid to hold the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country for the Liberals.
“His advocacy for Lake Country has helped secure provincial funds to make a number of local projects possible,” Baker said in a release distributed by Letnick’s campaign.
These initiatives, Baker said, include a new middle school, a new community health centre, the highway from Winfield to Oyama, millions of dollars to help purchase the Rails to Trails, the expansion of the UBCO campus, more daycare spaces, and improved water infrastructure.
Gray, who was mayor of Kelowna from 1996-2005, and again from 2011-14, also praised Letnick.
“The principled way Norm votes —including twice against his own party — plus the relentless pursuit of provincial dollars for our local priorities, and his non-partisan leadership during this COVID-19 pandemic as provincial health critic, have earned by respect and I hope many other people’s as well,” Gray said.