Plans for a five-storey, 88-room hotel in downtown Kelowna were advanced Monday by city council to a public hearing.
The project is planned for the northeast corner of Clement Avenue and St. Paul Street, in what is a fast-changing corridor with many new residential and commercial developments.
“A hotel will complement the land uses and building forms of the recent developments along the Clement Avenue gateway into the downtown,” reads part of a staff report to council.
The decision to advance the project to a public hearing was taken despite some councillors expressing concern about what they felt was a fairly underwhelming and unremarkable look to the hotel, as shown in artist renderings.
But councillors agreed more detailed discussions about the proposed hotel’s form and character would be appropriate later on, should the required rezoning be approved.