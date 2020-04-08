UV disinfection turned off for repairs
Work began Wednesday morning to repair a leak in the pipe that carries water from the Duteau Creek ultraviolet (UV) disinfection facility to Greater Vernon water customers.
This means the UV portion of water treatment will be temporarily turned off to allow for repairs, said the Regional District of North Okanagan in a news release.
While water will not be treated with UV, the water will still be treated with a clarification process and chlorine by the Duteau Creek water treatment plant.
This is the same treatment process that was in place for years until the UV facility was turned on in February 2019, said the RDNO.
“We want to be very clear; your water is still treated and is safe,” said Tricia Brett, water quality manager, RDNO. “This work is ongoing from a previous leak and is in no way related to the current pandemic.
Y offering child care for essential service workers
The YMCA of Okanagan will offer licensed out-of-school care for children of parents who are performing essential services in Kelowna.
Priority will be given to children 5-12 years old whose parents or guardians are working in positions identified in the top 3 tiers of COVID-19 essential services in B.C. These include those working as health-care workers, first responders, and food and agriculture providers.
“Our goal is to provide child care between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. weekdays to those who need it most during the COVID pandemic,” said Danielle Miranda, YMCA child care general manager.
To determine eligibility, parents or guardians are asked to complete a survey at ymcaokanagan.ca/EssentialCare. Weekly registration is available for $210 per week. Parents will be contacted as soon as possible following the completion of the survey. For immediate questions and inquiries,call 250-491-8678 or email childcare@ymcaokanagan.ca.
Airline suspends operations to June 7
Central Mountain Air, which serves the B.C. Interior and North and flies from Kelowna to Prince George, is suspended scheduled service as of Saturday until June 7.
The airline will continue to offer charter services.
People affected can call the CMA service centre at 1-888-865-8585 Sunday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or check the airline's website at flycma.com.
Ebikes stolen in West Kelowna
Someone's stealing electric bikes in West Kelowna.
A black Evo Firtzroy Step Through E bike was reported stolen from a yard in the 3000-block of Parkhurst Road on April 1.
On April 2, RCMP were notified that a black Surface 604 “Rook” ebike and black Surface 604 “Colt” ebike had been stolen from an underground parking area in the 3500-block of Carrington Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Calgary company to renovate Lumby arena
Cormac Projects of Calgary has won the contract to do a $3-million renovation of Lumby's Pat Duke Arena.
The project will see four new change rooms built along with a warming and viewing area, entryway, reinforcement of the existing arena arched structure and modest improvements to the existing change rooms.
Construction may begin as early as mid-April. Work will follow all provincial recommendations and WorkSafeBC protocol for safe COVID-19 construction operations. Construction is classified as an essential service by the B.C. government, points out the Regional District of North Okanagan in a news release.
The arena was built in 1967. Renovation plans began when Lumby was named Kraft Hockeyville in 2016 and received $100,000 for arena renovations. Additional public and private money has been raised for the project.