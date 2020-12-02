Take a break from cooking Thursday for the inaugural Rotary's Rudolph Dine Out Day and help your favourite local restaurants while helping make sure Christmas can happen for 300 local kids.
After organizers of the inaugural Rotary's Rudolph Drive Thru Breakfast made the difficult decision to cancel the event, they came up with Rotary’s Rudolph Dine Out Day that will take place Thursday at participating restaurants around Westside and Peachland.
People are encouraged to eat out at one of 13 participating restaurants, either alone or in their bubble, and add $5 to their bill as a donation to the Westside Salvation Army.
The event will raise money for the Westside Salvation Army's Christmas Gifts of Hope program which aims to ensure every child and teen in our community wakes up to something special on Christmas morning.
It’s been a challenging year for the Salvation Army.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the thrift store was forced to close temporarily for three months earlier in the year, there are fewer red kettles out in the community this season and the Salvation Army has lost major holiday fundraisers such as the Santa Bus.
The Westside Salvation Army is experiencing one its busiest Christmases and needs the community’s help more than ever during these trying times, said the Army’s Lenetta Parry.
They expect to help 300 children and teens this Christmas
“We're determined to not let COVID ruin Christmas,” said Parry.
Participating restaurants include Friends Pub, Peachland’s Gasthaus on the Lake, Il Mercato Social Kitchen, Kekuli Cafe, Kelly O'Bryan's
West Kelowna, Murray's Pizza, Neighbours Pub, Pizzamoreh, the Dobbin Road Starbucks location, all three Westside Tim Hortons and Wings West Kelowna.
“We are so fortunate to live in a community where the restaurant and business community are so supportive to get on board and help,”
said Parry, adding many of the restaurants are offering special promotions Thursday.
Customers of the Starbucks on Dobbin Road can enjoy a free breakfast sandwich from 6 to 9 a.m. with a minimum $5 donation.
Kelly O'Bryan's West Kelowna and Friends Pub will each offer 10% off your order with a $5 donation. Murray's Pizza will offer 10% off your order with a $5 donation for pickup only.
For minimum $5 donation you can get $10
in wings at Wings West Kelowna or a
complimentary appetizer coupon from Neighbours Pub.
From 9 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Kekuli Café will give a free breakfast bacon bannock or cheese-and-egg bannock sandwich with a minimum $5 donation.
Il Mercato Social Kitchen and Peachland’s Gasthaus on the Lake will match every $5 donation made by their customers on Thursday evening.
All three Westside Tim Hortons locations will accept cash donations from 7 to 10 a.m.
Organizers suggest people make reservations, as dine-in restaurants have limited seating.
People can contribute to Christmas Gifts of Hope by dining out Thursday at participating locations and donating, by scanning the QR code on the Dine Out Day poster, or by donating online from home at westsidesa.ca.