Central Okanagan teachers will be back in school the day after Labour Day with students following two days later, hopefully resolving all or most of the pandemic anxiety experienced by many students, parents and teachers this week.
“There is a mixed reaction by teachers,” said Susan Bauhart, president of the Central Okanagan Teachers’ Association, on Monday.
“Some teachers are not too worried at all; some are very concerned. I think it depends on everybody’s individual situation. Like the community, there are some who don’t worry about things too much. But some have personal reasons, be it their health or be it people who are living in their homes, extended families that might live with them. That is the worry for a lot of teachers.”
It has been “very, very hard” for teachers to adjust to changing requirements and expectations, she said.
“Up until the end of July when word from the Ministry (of Education) started to come out, there were messages about ‘keep your bubble small’ and all of sudden, bang, that changes. In another eight days, you’re going to have teachers in classrooms with, in some cases, 30 children.
“In a learning community, you can combine two of those cohorts for 60. All of a sudden, the bubble has grown exponentially. And in the cohort, they’re even saying it is not required to wear masks in the classroom. Everything that they’ve heard, and all of us have heard, is completely negated or changed for our classrooms starting up.”
For the modified return to classes in June, teachers with health concerns were granted accommodations, Bauhart noted, but the range of options is still being worked out by districts.
There are currently three choices: in-class, face-to-face instruction; distance learning or e-school for elementary students; and hospital/homebound lessons for children who are immune-compromised, “who cannot be put in a classroom for fear of their health when exposed to so many people,” she said.
Some districts like Vancouver and Saanich are offering a fourth option: remote learning similar to what happened in June when students were connected by computer to their school but taught by someone other than their regular classroom teacher.
This week, Central Okanagan Public Schools decided to offer a similar option — students can choose online learning to start the year before returning to the classroom on Nov. 13.
“Those teachers who were being accommodated would be a perfect fit or they could hire new people to do it,” said Bauhart.
One of the most important factors in September’s return to classes is the budding relationship between teachers and their new students.
“That’s the biggest argument for starting up. In June, when everybody came back after two months, those relationships between teachers and their students had already been formed,” said Bauhart.
“That was always the million-dollar question at that time: what’s going to happen in September when school starts up and if we’re not back in school? You (teachers) won’t even know your kids. September is really an important month to form those relationships,” she said.
“I don’t think anybody is arguing the merits of having the kids back in school. Nobody is arguing that. I promise you teachers want to be back; they want to meet their kids; they want to get their sections and get to know the students they’ve been assigned to; but they just want to do it safely. It’s just going to be a little different and a little more challenging this time.
“When you listen to every rule, the social distancing and all of that, and now you’re told you will be a classroom with up to 30 kids, it just doesn’t connect. That’s where the confusion and the concern is.”