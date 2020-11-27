A woman is suspected of assault and theft following another mask-related confrontation at a Kelowna store.
Police say a woman entered the Rutland IGA supermarket on Wednesday and was told by staff she needed to wear a mask to comply with provincial health orders.
The woman allegedly assaulted the employee and left without paying for the items she was carrying, police say.
"Our investigation is in its infancy and remains ongoing at this time," RCMP Const. Solana Pare said in a release.
A spokesman for IGA said the company is still waiting to hear further details of the incident from WorkSafeBC and the police.
“We are concerned for our employees by the actions of a few, and that goes for all retailers,” Mark McCurdy, vice-president for retail operations and brand strategy at Georgia Main Food Group, wrote in an email.
“We are trying to provide a service for communities, and we have a simple message: Please be kind to all frontline workers,” McCurdy said.