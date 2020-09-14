The Parkinson Recreation Centre pool will reopen to the public on Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean you can just dive in.
Facility and aquatic members must book a 45-minute time slot to use the pool. Bookings are now being accepted online.
The pool will be open limited hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and weekends from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., except during designated cleaning and program times.
Aquafit classes will begin Wednesday. Participants must register by phone at 250-469-8800 or online.
Swim lessons will restart slowly.
The steam room and hot tub remain closed
The pool has been closed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 safety rules will be in place at the facility.