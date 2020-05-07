City crews and area residents are dealing with flooding issues at various points along Mill Creek today.
Wet spots include Bulman Road, Pacific Court, Brookside and Marshall Street/Rowcliffe Avenue.
Bulman Road remains closed. Crews worked overnight to clear debris from creeks as rainfall and debris collected under private footbridges in the area. Crews are monitoring Mill Creek from Kelowna airport down to Okanagan Lake.
“Blockages can cause flooding in unpredictable areas and that’s what we saw this morning. The risk remains low for widespread flooding; however, localized flooding is still possible in the event of heavy rain,” said Alan Newcombe, the city's director for infrastructure.
With the debris cleared, the creek is longer bursting its banks near Marshall and Rowcliffe. A pump is in place in the area to deal with street flooding.