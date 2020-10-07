Thieves attempting to steal an ATM caused a lot of damage to some local businesses, but didn’t get what they wanted.
Police say a white GMC Sierra pickup was used Wednesday morning to ram the entrance to a building in the 2000 block of Gordon Drive, near Springfield Road, causing heavy damage to the exterior of several businesses.
Two suspects were seen attempting to take the ATM, then fleeing in the pickup. A tailgate was left behind.
“A preliminary assessment conducted by staff on site, suggests that despite the thousands of dollars in damage caused, nothing appears to be taken from inside the business as the suspects were unsuccessful in taking the Bitcoin ATM,” said Const. Solana Pare, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. “Forensic investigators were called upon to examine the scene for physical evidence.”