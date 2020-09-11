A man resisting arrest was brought into custody by the Vernon RCMP’s police dog.
The man was inside a home Thursday that he was under court-imposed conditions not to attend. He refused police requests to leave an Alexis Park Drive home, so the dog went in.
“He was found hiding in one of the bedrooms by the police dog, and once discovered, resisted arrest and tried to fight the police dog,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Our police dogs often are put at great risk in order to protect the police officers and the public. We are thankful that, in this instance, our dog was not injured.”
After a brief struggle, police took the man into custody without further incident. The man was treated at hospital for minor injuries sustained during the arrest.
A 36-year-old man from Vernon, who had multiple arrest warrants, is in custody facing an additional charge of failing to comply with a release order.