Barricaded man finally surrenders
After an hours-long standoff, man who was barricaded in a home and believed to be armed surrendered to police about 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
The incident began about 4:45 p.m. Monday when police received a report of a man armed with a handgun around Glenmore and Kane roads. The investigation led police to the 700 block of Leathead Road in Rutland.
A critical incident commander, the district response team and crisis negotiators were brought in. While several people emerged from the home, the suspect refused to leave.
“After a prolonged effort to de-escalate the situation, the suspect surrendered peacefully to police at approximately. 1 a.m. He was taken into custody without further incident,” said police spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.
A 51-year-old Kelowna man faces potential charges.
Impaired driver likely on drugs
A tip from the public helped police locate an impaired driver in Vernon Sunday afternoon.
About 3:15 p.m., a motorist alerted police to a possible impaired driver travelling north into Vernon on Highway 97.
The caller informed police the vehicle they were following was swerving in traffic and had nearly collided with roadway barriers as well as other vehicles.
RCMP officers intercepted the vehicle and determined the impairment might be due to drugs. An police Drug Recognition Expert was called in.
“If you witness concerning driving behaviour, please report it,” said Const. Chris Terleski, spokesman for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “We want to thank the public for continuing to report suspected impaired drivers.”
A 33-year old Coldstream man is to appear in court in the future.
Vernon street closed Wednesday
A block of 34th Street in Vernon will be closed to through traffic starting Wednesday.
Sewer upgrades are to be done between 42nd and 43rd avenues. The work is expected to be done by Jan. 29.
Local traffic will still have access.