Bear season in Knox Mountain Park
The city is warning visitors to the popular north end park to watch out for bears.
“While there have been no reports of bear sightings at this time, bear scat has been found in the area recently,” a city news release says. “It’s not unusual for bear sightings to occur at this time of year.”
The city advises visitors to not travel alone, make noise or carry a bear bell and keep their pets on a leash.
The regional district notes kokanee spawning season is starting and that also attracts bears.
If you spot a bear that seems aggressive, call the Conservation Office by at 1-877-952-7277.
Sneena Road closes next week
Sneena Road will be closed to all traffic, including cyclists and pedestrians, between the Bayview Court access road and the Sneena Road underpass, starting on Wednesday.
The closure will go from Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. to Friday, Sept. 11, at 3:30 p.m. Road repairs are planned, says the Westbank First Nation.
Access to the WFN government building and Bayview Court will remain open to local traffic only.
Boil-water notice downgraded
Outdoor watering will be banned for a week, starting Tuesday, in West Kelowna’s Lakeview water system. A boil-water notice, which was temporarily downgraded this week, will also go into effect.
The measures are required as construction continues for a new water treatment plant, slated to open in 2022.
The boil-water notice is being issued because of the possibility of untreated water getting into the system.
Coldstream official retiring
Deputy clerk Irma Breitkreutz is retiring after 25 years working with the District of Coldstream.
Breitkreutz has been deputy clerk since 2014.
“Irma has seen many changes within the District during her career with our organization. Her knowledge and experience will be missed,” Chief Administrative Officer Trevor Seibel said.
Her retirement takes effect in October.
Kim Tvergyak will take over as deputy clerk. She has been executive administrative assistant since joining the municipality in 2016. She previously held administrative roles with the Fraser Valley and North Okanagan regional districts and the municipality of Mission.
OK Landing gets better path
A project to make life better for pedestrians and cyclists on Okanagan Landing Road gets underway on Tuesday.
Improvements to the multi-use path between Lakeshore Road and Paddlewheel Park will provide a safer walking route for Okanagan Landing Elementary School students and better connections for cyclists to the bike lanes and path east of Lakeshore Road, the City of Vernon said in a news release.
The work will be completed in two phases and will require temporary closures of the westbound traffic lane. Single-lane alternating traffic will be required along parts of Okanagan Landing Road.
Construction is slated to be completed by Nov. 6.