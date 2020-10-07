More than 2,000 homes in Lake Country and a few across the border in Kelowna are going to get their water from a different source for several months.
Water will be coming from Beaver Lake, rather than Okanagan Lake, while upgrades are made to the Lake Country water system.
The changeover will begin on Wednesday.
The Beaver Lake water supply is under a water quality advisory.
Lake Country will be upgrading the pumphouse that delivers water from Okanagan Lake.
Improvements include electrical upgrades, increased pumping capacity, addition of a new ultraviolet treatment system and replacement of the existing chlorine disinfection system.
The change of water supply will continue through to March.