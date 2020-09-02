Those relatively few students who attend Okanagan College in person this coming academic year will not have to pay for parking.
Given the ongong pandemic, most college courses will be offered online. But some students will still have to come to the KLO Road campus, for specialized lab work or experience in the trades department.
Students can park for free and do not have to display a pass. But they should still park only in designated student parking areas, college officials said in a release.
Last fall, a student survey found parking gripes were at the top of student concerns at Okanagan College. Only one-quarter of students said parking was adequate.
In past years, about 60 per cent of college students drove themselves to the Kelowna campus. Only about 20 per cent said they took the bus, with smaller numbers walking or cycling to the campus.