Central Okanagan Public Schools and the YMCA of Okanagan hope to open a new child-care centre in Lake Country.
If provincial funding is approved, the centre will be located on the grounds of George Elliot Secondary School and will serve families with newborns to 12 years of age.
“The demand for child care in Lake Country is growing,” said Danielle Miranda, child care general manager for the YMCA of Okanagan, in a news release. “A significant need has been identified in the community over the coming years and this new centre will provide families an option for affordable, quality care for their children.”
Construction for this project would begin early next year with the centre expected to open in spring of 2022.