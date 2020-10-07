People will be once again able to turn their ideas into reality using equipment at the Westside Learning Lab.
The lab, located in the Okanagan Lake Shopping Centre near the Landmark Xtreme Theatre, was the final branch of the Okanagan Regional Library to re-open after branches were closed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library cardholders can reserve the maker stations for independent use — including the Creation Station digital media computer as well as digitization stations to convert negatives, slides, photographs, videos, cassette tapes and vinyl records.
The Cricut maker station and 3D printer are available only to customers who have been previously certified on the equipment. Newcomers are unable to be certified at this time.
The Learning Lab is working on a COVID-safe certification process to certify new makers. People can keep an eye on the library website at orl.bc.ca/hours-locations/learning-labfor updates.
The Recording Studio 97 sound booth remains unavailable.
The Makerspace equipment is available by appointment only. Make an appointment online at orl.evanced.info/spaces or by calling the learning lab at 778-755-6235.
Masks must be worn during an interaction with or instruction from library staff.
The learning lab is open Tuesday to Saturday, 1-5 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5-8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. with limited functions.