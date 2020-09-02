Multi-use pathway under construction
Construction begins today on a multi-use pathway along Middleton Way in Vernon.
The work will take place between Kosmina Road and Highway 6. Northbound traffic will have to take a slight detour to go avoid the construction.
The work is expected to be completed by Nov. 15.
Okanagan Landing Road to get a better path
A project to make life better for pedestrians and cyclists on Okanagan Landing Road gets underway on Tuesday.
Improvements to the multi-use path between Lakeshore Road and Paddlewheel Park will provide a safer walking route for Okanagan Landing Elementary School students and better connections for cyclists to the bike lanes and path east of Lakeshore Road, the City of Vernon said in a news release.
The work will be completed in two phases and will require temporary closures of the westbound traffic lane. Single-lane alternating traffic will be required along parts of Okanagan Landing Road.
Construction is slated to be completed by Nov. 6.
Traffic lights to be cleaned
Traffic lights in Vernon will be cleaned, starting next week.
Pressure washing of the traffic lights will take place between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily for the next four weeks, the City of Vernon said in a news release.
Motorists are asked to slow down when they see the work going on.
Folks on Spokes clean up Vernon
The Folks on Spokes Clean Crew is tidying up downtown Vernon.
The crew is back on the job thanks to a grant from the Community Action Initiative, with support from the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions and Overdose Emergency Response Centre.
“The Folks on Spokes program was incredibly successful last year, so we were looking forward to taking the next step of hiring a co-ordinator,” said Rachael Zubick, Vernon's Community Safety Coordinator.
The program's re-launch was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Folks on Spokes team is incredible," said Zubick in a news release. "Since the program started up again five weeks ago, they have removed 72 bags of garbage from downtown and have properly disposed of 52 needles.”
The program hires people who have lived with substance abuse. They are given a janitor's cart and a list of known hot spots. They sweep the area
twice a day during a two-hour shift.
To report an improperly discarded needle or an emerging hot-spot in the downtown, call 250-550-7841 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. After hours, call Vernon Bylaw at 250-550-3505.
Coldstream saying goodbye to longtime employee
Deputy clerk Irma Breitkreutz is retiring after 25 years working with the District of Coldstream.
Breitkreutz has been deputy clerk since 2014.
“Irma has seen many changes within the District during her career with our organization. Her knowledge and experience will be missed,” Chief Administrative Officer Trevor Seibel said.
Her retirement takes effect in October.
Kim Tvergyak will take over as deputy municipal clerk. She has been executive administrative assistant since joining the municipality in 2016. She previously held administrative roles with the Fraser Valley and North Okanagan regional districts and the municipality of Mission.
Waste reduction grants available in N. Okanagan
Have an innovative idea for a project that can contribute to reducing waste in the North Okanagan?
Then you may want to consider applying for a ReTHINK Waste Grant.
This year, $50,000 is available to support eligible projects, with the intent for funding to support several projects.
Individuals, businesses, community groups and non-profit organizations are all eligible to apply. Applicants can request funding for up to 50% of the total cost of a project. The application deadline is 4 p.m. on Oct. 31.
The ReTHINK Waste Grant Program supports a wide range of initiatives that support reducing waste. Some potential projects are:
— community sharing initiatives,
— salvaging materials for reuse,
— product repair events/courses,
— reducing food waste,
— waste reduction education events,
See rdno.ca/rethink to apply.