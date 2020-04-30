Vernon residents want a 50-metre swimming pool, a survey indicates.
A scientific survey conducted for Greater Vernon Recreation Services has now been reviewed by city council.
"Based on the extensive public feedback previously received, Recreation Services believed there was a strong desire within Greater Vernon to build a new or expanded aquatic facility, including a 50-metre pool," a city news release said.
“The survey results seem to reinforce what we were hearing,” said Doug Ross, director of recreation services.
The survey also showed the results were not driven by a particular stakeholder group, such as a swim club, said Ross, as only 10% of respondents indicated they were a member of a swim club or masters swimming program.
The largest numbers of respondents were people who use existing facilities for leisure, family and casual swimming (49%), for programs like swim lessons and aquafit (40%) and people who use Kal Tire Place for indoor walking (42%).
There was also support for an indoor walking/running track, multipurpose spaces, a fitness centre and more gymnasium space.
Survey participants also understood that a tax increase would needed to pay for new or expanded facilities.
Greater Vernon Recreation Services anticipates presenting a preferred option for an Active Living Centre toward the end of May.
Five thousand surveys with a one-time access code were mailed to a randomized sample of households in the Greater Vernon area.
“The number of completed surveys from each area and the age demographics of respondents indicate the survey results represent a fairly accurate cross-section of the Greater Vernon area, when compared to data from the 2016 Statistics Canada census," said Ross.
The margin of error for the survey, conducted by RC Strategies + PERC is plus-or-minus 4.3 per cent, nine times out of 10.