A Kelowna man has been arrested for animal cruelty.
Police launched an investigation after being notified of a social media posting that showed what appeared to be cruelty towards a hamster.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested an is in custody.
Police have sent their findings to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.
The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is being released at this time, police said in a release Monday.
Anyone with any information can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.