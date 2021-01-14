A water-quality advisory has been issued for users of West Kelowna’s Pritchard-Sunnyside water system.
The windstorm Tuesday night-Wednesday morning stirred up the water near the system’s intake in Okanagan Lake.
Turbid water, the City of West Kelowna explained in a news release, “affects the performance of the chlorine disinfection process.”
Children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems may want to boil their water or find an alternative source.
One alternative source is the city’s bulk water filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads.