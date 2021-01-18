COVID-19 shows up in 3 schools
COVID-19 has been reported at three more Central Okanagan schools.
A student or staff member contracted the virus at Springvalley Elementary, South Rutland Elementary and Mount Boucherie Secondary School.
They are self-isolating at home while Interior Health is contacting anyone else who may have been exposed.
Steady stream of movies to film here
A number of U.S. Hallmark and Lifetime cable-TV movies will be filming in Kelowna over the next few months.
The Hallmark channel movie Christmas Au Pair will start filming Jan. 25, says Okanagan Film Commissioner Jon Summerland. It will star Canadian actors Kayla Lauren Wallace and Jeremey Guilbaut.
It’s being produced by Vancouver-based Reel One Pictures, which has set up a permanent production shop in Rutland.
Another major movie producer, Enderby Entertainment announced in November it is also setting up a film and television production office in Kelowna.
“I am very pleased with the production activity already lined up in 2021, what is in development, and with the permanent structural foundations that are developing with the commitments to the area by both Enderby Entertainment and Reel One Pictures,” said Summerland in a news release.
Hunter fined, licence suspended
A Kelowna hunter who killed a bull moose out of season has been fined $4,900 and had his hunting licence suspended for a year.
In a social media post, the BC Conservation Officer Service said the man pleaded guilty to hunting in a closed season and hunting without Limited Entry Hunt authorization.
Their investigation began in November 2019 after officers discovered an illegal bull moose, which had been shot and killed, hidden under an ATV in the back of a truck box. The antlers and head had been removed. The moose was seized.
The hunter will also have to retake the Conservation and Outdoor Recreation Education Program.
Timber supply comments sought
Comments are being accepted until March 18 on a discussion paper released as part of a comprehensive review for the Okanagan Timber Supply Area.
The discussion paper provides the results of the timber supply analysis. It also describes the geography, natural resources and current forest management practices in the Okanagan Timber Supply Area, all of which will be used by the chief forester in the allowable annual cut determination.
Feedback from Indigenous peoples and the public will also be considered by the chief forester before setting the new allowable annual cut.
The Okanagan Timber Supply Area covers nearly 2.4 million hectares with almost 760,781 hectares available for timber harvesting.
The timber supply area extends from Osoyoos to Chase, Keremeos to Lumby.
Under the Forest Act, the chief forester must determine the AAC in each of the province’s 37 timber supply areas and 34 tree farm licences at least once every 10 years.
The discussion paper is available on the following Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Forest Analysis and Inventory Branch web page: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/forestry/managing-our-forest-resources/timber-supply-review-and-allowable-annual-cut/allowable-annual-cut-timber-supply-areas/okanagan-tsa
Enhanced driver’s licences eliminated
The B.C. government is eliminating the enhanced driver’s licence.
The enhanced licence was introduced to ease entry into the United States, but is no longer needed, the Ministry of Public Safety said in a news release.
The application process for the card was suspended in March.
Introduced in 2008, the enhanced licence allowed people to enter the U.S. through ports and land crossings only. It cost $35 more than a regular B.C. driver’s licence.
Since then Canada has simplified its passport application process and introduced a 10-year passport option. As well, the NEXUS expedited border control card has grown in popularity.
The licence will be phased out so existing cards are still valid.