If it were up only to children and teenagers, greater Kelowna would be represented in the next provincial legislature by two Green MLAs and one NDP MLA.
About 2,700 youngsters at 21 area elementary, middle, and high schools participated in the sixth annual Student Vote B.C.
‘Elected’ in the Central Okanagan, in the estimation of the students, were NDP candidate Spring Hawes in West Kelowna, Green Amanda Poon in Kelowna Mission, and Green John Janmaat in Kelowna-Lake Country.
About 10% of the total number of children and teenagers enrolled in Central Okanagan Public Schools cast ballots in Student Vote B.C.
Provincially, students gave 40 per cent of their votes to the NDP, 28 per cent to the Greens, and 25 per cent to the Liberals.
Prior to voting, students were expected to learn something about government, research the various parties’ platforms, and debate the future of the province, Student Vote BC says.
Like their adult counterparts, the students ‘vote’ across B.C. delivered an NDP majority government. But in the three main Kelowna-area ridings, adults voted for the Liberal candidates.