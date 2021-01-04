A new licenced day care in Glenrosa has room for 35 children.
The new Thrive Centre, located at Morning Star Bible Camp, opens for after-school care today. It will serve children from kindergarten to age 12, with pickups provided from George Pringle, Helen Gorman, Shannon Lake, and Glenrosa elementary schools.
Thrive will use the camp’s off-season facilities, including indoor climbing wall and gymnasium. Nature-based activities and out-trips will be a staple of Thrive’s program.
Thrive Kids Canada is a nationally registered children’s charity based out of Kelowna.
For more information and to register, visit thrivekidscanada.ca.