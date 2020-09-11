Almost none of the people in the Interior Health region who suspect they might have COVID-19 are testing positive for the disease.
Every day, more than 500 people across IH are tested for COVID-19. Only three people were confirmed Friday to have the disease.
In recent days, the daily increase in positive cases across IH has ranged from zero to four.
Province-wide, however, it’s a different situation with 132 new COVID-19 cases announced by Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. Most of the new cases are in greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
The one-day record increase was Thursday, when 139 new cases were announced.
There are now 1,461 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., more than double the number in early April. Forty-nine people are being treated for the disease in hospital with the rest recovering at home.
Hospitalizations have risen steadily from a low of 5 in early August, but they remain well under the peak of 149 set in early April.
Many of those infected in recent weeks have been people in their 20s and 30s, who are able to recover without being hospitalized. In the early weeks of the pandemic, by contrast, most of those who were hospitalized for COVID-19 were residents of long-term care homes.