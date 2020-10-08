This year, the candidates won’t be ringing your door bell. Instead, they hope you’ll make a small trip to come and see them. Door knocking, hand shaking, baby kissing, hugging and large campaign events are out this year with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing.
Instead, BC Liberal Norm Letnick and NDP candidate Spring Hawes are visiting neighbourhoods and hoping residents will come to them.
I’m making myself available to voters by travelling and parking my camper in their neighbourhoods,” said Letnick, who’s running again in Kelowna-Lake Country, in a news release.
Hawes, running in Kelowna West, will adopt a similar strategy and hold meetings online via Zoom.
Here’s where Letnick will be, from 4-8 p.m. with a couple of exceptions:
Today – Commonwealth Road near Holiday Park Resort (3-6 p.m.)
Friday – Quail Ridge – Carney Park
Saturday – Wilden – near the Union Road traffic circle
Sunday – McKinley Landing Park
Monday – Coral Beach Park in Carr’s Landing
Tuesday – Joe Rich Community Hall (3-6:00 p.m.)
Wednesday – Ellison Community Hall
Oct 15 – Lund Park in Black Mountain
Oct 16 – Okanagan Centre Hall
Oct 17 – Cross Glen Park in Glenmore
Oct 18 – Beasley Park in Lake Country
Oct 19 – Toovey Heights - James Hockey Park
Oct 20 – Clifton-Magic Estates – Blair Pond (5-8:30 p.m.)
Oct 21 – Knox Mountain tennis court
Oct 22 – Lake Stone tennis courts
Oct 23 – Dilworth – Summit Park
Hawes has Zoom sessions tonight and Monday.
Her upcoming schedule includes:
Friday — In front of the Rotary Centre For the Arts, 1-3 p.m.
Saturday — Westside Boardwalk, 3-5 p.m.
Sunday, City Park, 2-4 p.m.
Find her campaign on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for information on joining one of the Zoom meetings.
—————
Kelowna-Mission Liberal Renee Merrifield showed on Wednesday she’s serious about a political career.
Merrifield’s Troika development company announced she’s been replaced as company president by Rich Threlfall.
Threlfall has been vice-president of development with the company for the last six years.
Merrifield remains the CEO.
She has officially dropped Wasylyk as her last name.
In a news release kicking off her campaign, Merrifield said: “I have always made it a priority to give back to the community where I live and work. Kelowna is where I raised my kids, where I built my business and I’m passionate about making a difference for the people that live here.”
Merrifield is seeking to replace the retiring Steve Thomson as MLA.