More than 90 protesters met members of Vernon city council on their way into their weekly meeting on Monday, hoping to sway council to reject a proposal that would lead to the development of a piece of property located next to the heron rookery in the centre of the city.
After a lengthy discussion, councillors voted to defer a decision on the controversial matter.
Last year, council voted to rezone a piece of property located next to the heron rookery in Vernon to permit development of a low rise apartment complex, but added a covenant that put restrictions on any development.
The owners of the property, Brennan Scott and Melissa Wetteland of Scotland Constructors Ltd., said that their property at 5000 20th Street lies outside the provincial guidelines for a noise disturbance buffer during the nesting and well outside the urban development buffer requirement.
Scott was hoping to have the covenant removed, but now will have to wait several months before a public hearing is held. If council had voted to remove the covenant, there would be no need for a public hearing.
Several of the councillors were concerned that they did not know the details of the covenant, and that played a part in their decision to reject the request to have it removed.
Rita Bos, senior director of the Vernon Heronry Protection Society, who owns the property that houses the heron rookery, is determined to stop any further development on the area surrounding it.
“Herons are very sensitive to noise and the presence of people, especially when they are nesting,” she said.