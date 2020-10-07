A man shot in Coldstream last week has now died.
The victim, who was shot Thursday morning, entered a house on Howe Road, near Kalamalka Lake Road, about 3:30 a.m. seeking medical attention.
“The victim, who had been shot, happened to gain entry into the home of a medical professional who provided enhanced care while awaiting the arrival of emergency paramedics,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Aschenbrenner, with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.
Zacheriah Bradley, 27, was said to be covered in blood and was transported to hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.
The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, now deemed a homicide.
Vernon Mounties have secured several locations, which remain under investigation.
Tips can be called into the major crime unit at 1-877-987-8477.