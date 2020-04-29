GRM Inc., a property maintenance service company that serves Western Canada whose head office is located in West Kelowna, is hoping their recent Paying it Forward to Our Community event which raised $4,500 for the Central Okanagan Food Bank, will spur other working businesses to reach out and help people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While many businesses have been forced to close, GRM has been deemed an essential service and its staff are fortunate enough to still be working. About a month ago, Garth Dietrick, GRM’s president who started the business n the early 1990s, came to the company’s senior management team looking for a way to help those in the community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dietrick, who eats out frequently, wanted to find a way to both help local restaurants and pay it forward.
After Bruce Cooper, the business development manager for GRM, found out from Trevor Moss, the new executive director of the Central Okanagan Food Bank, that they were going to be up 50 to 150% depending on how long the COVID-19 pandemic continues and the economy is shut down, GRM came up with Paying it Forward to our Community.
They decided to hold the event in West Kelowna as that is where their head office is located and where most of GRM’s staff live.
Held April 9 and 10 from 4 to 7 p.m., the event saw GRM donate $10 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank for any food order over $40 placed at a participating restaurant.
They selected eight restaurants, offering a variety of family-friendly and more adult oriented restaurants including Boston Pizza, Bamboo Chopsticks, Sakura West Teriyaki, Original Joes, Kelly O’Bryan’s, Murray’s Pizza, Il Mercato and Pizza Moreh.
Some of the restaurants brought in extra staff to help with the orders.
Last week GRM Inc. delivered a $4,500 cheque to the Westside branch of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
GRM is hoping the Paying it Forward event will spur other working businesses in the community to help people in need and Cooper noted there are already a few taking up the challenge.
The West Kelowna Warriors Junior A Hockey Club will donate $10 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank for every order of $30 or more from a participating restaurant from 4 p.m. to closing Thursday as part of Community Night.
The initiative came after the Warriors noticed GRM’s Paying it Forward event.
Participating restaurants include Boston Pizza, Original Joe’s, C Lovers, Bamboo Chopsticks, Kelly O’Bryan's, Murray’s Pizza, Kekuli Cafe, Sammy J's, Chopped Leaf, Il Mercado Social Kitchen and Gasthaus on the Lake.
As well, until May 10 Grizzli Winery will donate 20% of all purchases to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.