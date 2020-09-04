People concerned about crime, corruption, unemployment, and the humanitarian crisis in South Africa are invited to join a protest in Kelowna this Saturday.
Locals with ties to the African country have organized the rally, part of a worldwide campaign called Move One Million. It's set for the Harvey Avenue pedestrian overpass, between the Landmark Centre and the Parkinson Recreation Centre, at 1 p.m.
The protests embrace "all races, all cultures, and all religions," according to a press release promoting the event.