Fire in garage
Some contents in a garage went up in smoke Monday morning.
Homeowners in the Quail Ridge neighbourhood reported their garage was on fire about 6:15 a.m.
Firefighters could see smoke coming from the attached garage when they arrived. The fire had started on a work bench and extended to the cabinets above,
It was put out before it caused any structural damage.
The fire was electrical in nature, the Kelowna fire department said in a news release.
About eight hours earlier, the Kelowna firefighters were called to a report of flames and smoke coming from a fourth-floor balcony in an apartment on Pacific Court.
The fire was put out quickly. The deck sustained some fire and smoke damage, but the fire did not get inside the apartment.
The cause was deemed accidental and the tenant was not displaced.
Injured cyclist rescued
A woman who injured her ankle on one of the Kettle Valley Railway trestles was returned to safety by search and rescue crews.
The call to Central Okanagan Search and Rescue came about 4 p.m. on Sunday. The group sent its utility vehicle to pick up the cyclist and bring her to a waiting ambulance at the Ruth Station parking lot.
"It was a textbook operation," said search manager Duane Tresnich.
Brush fire on Boucherie
A brush fire on Mount Boucherie Friday took about half an hour to put out.
The fire was about 30 metres by 30 metres in steep terrain and starting to move uphill about 10 p.m., said West Kelowna Fire Rescue in a news release.
Fire crews dug a guard around the fire’s perimeter after putting it out.
It was caused by an illegal campfire that escaped its protective ring.