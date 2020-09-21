A boxer-mastiff cross puppy was stolen from a yard in the 1900 block of Burtch Road on Friday.
A resident returned home just after 2 p.m. to discover her puppy was gone from her backyard.
"The puppy had been tied onto a dog run in the yard," said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the RCMP. "The owner returned to find the lead still there, but the puppy gone."
The puppy is 11 weeks old, about 20 pounds, fawn coloured with a black nose and long tail.
Call RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you have any information.