The death of a person reported missing in Lumby is being investigated by B.C.’s police watchdog.
Just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a call about a missing person. They searched without success until approximately 3:30 a.m.
About 4 a.m., the missing person was located by a family member. After medical intervention by paramedics, the person was pronounced dead.
The Independent Investigations Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. The IIO investigates to determine whether any police actions contributed to a death or injury.
People with information are asked to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.