A retired American cop who now lives in Kelowna writes about his experiences in a new book, Cop Talk.
Bob Sherman was a police officer for 31 years and figures his book might be timely in light of recent incidents in the United States.
Sherman held various ranks and assignments in many jurisdictions.
“Most people have little idea of what police work entails. Hollywood and television tend to misrepresent reality,” he says in a news release. “Cop Talk tells it like it is. The book delves into the complex decision-making and tactical considerations police must make that are unlike those in any other career.”
Each chapter is a standalone story.
It’s his first book.
The book is available at online retailers such as Amazon and Indigo. Local bookstores can also order it. Find out more details at sgtbobsherman.com.