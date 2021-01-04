A street parking ban put into effect Wednesday on city snow routes has been lifted.
Parking was banned on Academy Way, Black Mountain, Clifton /Magic Estates/Wilden, Dilworth Mountain, Kirschner Mountain, McKinley Beach and areas in the South Mission to help city crews clear the roads.
Vehicle owners could have been fined $50 or had their vehicle towed.
Much of last week’s snow has melted away and the disappearing snow is expected to continue as Environment Canada forecast is calling for high temperatures above zero all week.