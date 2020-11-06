There is no COVID-19 case at Springvalley Middle School.
There has been a case reported at Springvalley Elementary School.
A subhead in the print edition of Friday’s Daily Courier named the wrong school for the COVID-19 case.
There is no COVID-19 case at Springvalley Middle School.
There has been a case reported at Springvalley Elementary School.
A subhead in the print edition of Friday’s Daily Courier named the wrong school for the COVID-19 case.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!