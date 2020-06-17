The City of West Kelowna has re-opened city hall, but is encouraging people to conduct as much business as possible online.
For the next several weeks, customers coming to city hall Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except on Canada Day and B.C. Day, will be greeted by a welcome back ambassador in the courtyard.
City hall reception can only accommodate up to eight customers at one time. Residents may encounter wait times.
People can access the city’s online services and connect with staff by phone at 778-797-1000 or email at info@westkelownacity.ca.
The city is issuing building permits. People inquiring about public hearings, subdivisions and development permits and applications should make an appointment by calling 778-797-8830.
For residents who need to visit city hall, the city is requesting they observe all COVID-19 measures including using the provided hand sanitizer before and after their visit and maintaining safe distances of two metres.
Go online to westkelownacity.ca/covid-19 for up to date information.
Johnson-Bentley centre reopens, but not pool
The Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre has the required safety and enhanced sanitation measures in place to welcome people back for dry-land summer programs starting July 6.
The swimming pool will remain closed.
“We will deliver all programming in keeping with the Provincial Health Officer’s COVID-19 guidelines and space will be limited as we follow gathering size limits and social distancing requirements,” said Sandi Van Den Heuvel, recreation program co-ordinator at the centre.
The centre will offer the Eagle Adventure summer day camp for seven-to 10 year olds, which will include theme weeks, games, beach days, spray park, outdoor adventures and crafts.
As well, fitness programs will be offered and people can call one day before to book a one-hour workout time in the weight/circuit room.
Program registration began June 8.
The registration desk is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for in-person and telephone registration until July 3.
From July 6 to Sept. 4 the centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person and telephone registration as well as dry-land programs.
The centre is closed weekends until Sept. 4.
For more information, day camp registration or to book a one hour workout in the weight/circuit room, call the pool at 778-797-7665.
Online registration for programs other than day camp is available any time at westkelownacity.ca/pool.
The West Kelowna Summer Recreation Guide was distributed to homes on the Westside June 3.
Go online to westkelownacity.ca/recguide for more information.
Rec programs launch in Peachland
Peachland Recreation is starting to bring back some programs, beginning with lower-risk activities held outdoors with modifications to allow physical distancing.
Starting next week people can register for programs such as Therapeutic Yoga, Flow Yoga, Zumba and Mini-Kickers soccer for four-to-six year olds in Cousins Park.
All programs are by registration only. No drop-in or punch card attendance.
Register online at ca.apm.activecommunities.com/peachland/Home or over the phone by calling Ben Stringer, recreation coordinator, at 250-808-6059.
Offices are still closed to the public, so in-person registration is not yet available.
Spray park opens
West Kelowna has opened its spray park in Westbank Centre Park. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no more than 50 people are allowed at the spray park at one time and those at the park must practice social distancing.
Swim events cancelled
The Across the Lake Swim Society has cancelled all its 2020 events, including the Kelowna Across the Lake Swim from the Westside Ferry Docks to Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna City Park set for July 17; Rattlesnake Island Swim in Peachland Aug. 7 and the Gellatly Bay Swim Sept. 4, formerly known as Swim for Eli.
The society plans to return with events in 2021.
Dream rally cancelled
The Okanagan Dream Rally has been cancelled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event which saw spectators line roads to watch as exotic cars co-piloted by children in need drove from Kelowna to Penticton and back to raise money for charity. The event will return in August 2021.