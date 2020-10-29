Fleeing driver causes outage
A driver fleeing from police got away after ramming his car into a power pole and causing a power outage, Wednesday night.
Police say a Mountie attempted to stop the grey Mercedes-Benz on Falkirk Road about 7:30 p.m. The car took off at a high speed and police did not pursue.
The suspect vehicle collided with a power pole on the Rutland street, creating a power outage in the area. The force of the collision also damaged a parked vehicle, and some residential property. The driver and sole occupant of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot.
Police conducted an extensive search of the area with a police dog, but didn’t find their suspect.
RCMP seized the vehicle.
The RCMP is appealing to anyone who may have dash camera footage or video surveillance footage before, during or after the crash.
Witnesses are asked to call RCMP at 250-250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Water reprieve only temporary
A water-quality advisory has been lifted in West Kelowna’s Lakeview water system, but the good water news is only temporary.
A precautionary boil-water advisory will go into effect when work on a new water main begins soon.
The water main will connect to the new water treatment plant, slated to open in 2022.
The boil-water notice may be in effect for a week. Water main flushing may also take place at that time.
The exact date the work and notice will start has not been set yet.
Million-dollars repair bill for eight-sided building
A 110-year-old building in Peachland could get a nearly $1 million fix-up.
The eight-sided-structure, built as a church in 1910 and now a museum, needs exterior upgrades, new mechanical and electrical systems, new floors and better drainage.
Town council this week approved a $930,000 funding application to the province’s Community Economic Infrastructure program, aimed at helping in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Banquets banned at Peachland hall
Private banquets are now banned at Peachland’s community hall.
Town council this week authorized the ban on “private, single-use indoor rentals”, saying such affairs could contribute to the spread of COVID-19.
Use of the community hall by some non-profit groups and commercial organizations may continue, however. Commercial organizations are required by WorksafeBC to have COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
“Staff view non-profit and commercial activities as low risk,” a report to council stated.
Bus route to add Peachland stops
Two stops in Peachland will be added to a Kelowna-Penticton bus route next year.
Town council agreed this week to provide $16,000 of local taxpayers’ money toward subsidizing the operation of Route 70.
The Peachland stops, near Princeton Avenue and at 13th Street, will begin in January.
Initially, the service will have two round-trips per day from Tuesday through Friday and four round trips on Monday.
Next September, service frequency will increase to four round trips each weekday.
RWB holding Kelowna auditions
The Royal Winnipeg Ballet is bringing is audition tour to Kelowna on Thursday and Friday next week.
The RWB is seeking talented dancers who want to become professionals at the prestigious, long-running ballet school in Winnipeg.
Auditions will happen over webcams. Dancers can perform from their house or a local studio.
Many RWB alumni have gone on to careers as dancers, choreographers and teachers.
For more information, visit rwb.org/audition, email: school@rwb.org, or call: 1-204-957-3467.