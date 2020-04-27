The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 2- year-old Elizabeth Steinbrenner who was last seen on Saturday at approximately 9.p.m. in Vernon.
Since her disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however she remains missing and police are concerned for her health and well-being.
Steinbrenner is described as Caucasian, five-foot-four, 140 pounds with light brown long straight hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.