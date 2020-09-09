Teacher banned
A teacher convicted of sexual exploitation of a student has agreed to a lifetime ban from the profession.
A consent resolution summary posted by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation doesn't name the offending teacher or school, but the crimes and dates all point to it being Bradley Furman, a former teacher at Mount Boucherie Secondary.
In February, Furman was sentenced to 20 months in jail for sexual exploitation and 18 months for repeated violations of court orders not to contact his victim after his arrest in May 2018.
The resolution says the teacher agreed his conduct amounted to professional misconduct and that he would not apply for a teaching certificate in the future.
Small restaurant fire
One worker suffered minor smoke inhalation from a small fire at a Kelowna restaurant on Tuesday.
A fire inside a dryer at Ricky's restaurant was extinguished by firefighters and the dryer was removed from the restaurant, which is located in front of the Access Inn.
The fire appears to have started from the dryer's contents, the fire department said in a news release, advising residents to keep their dryer vents and lint traps clean and check the what they put in their dryer.
Drunk driver nabbed
A couple of 911 calls from witnesses about an erratic driver helped police to track down their suspect Tuesday in Vernon.
The first call reported a possibly impaired driver heading into Vernon on Highway 6 about 6:20 p.m. As police were responding to the call, a second caller reported a car was in the city and southbound on Mission Road.
Witnesses described the vehicle as being unable to maintain its lane and encroaching on oncoming traffic. The vehicle eventually collided with a light standard in the 900 block of Mission Road and became stuck.
Police located the driver on scene and conducted an impaired driving investigation.
As a result, the driver was issued a 90-day roadside driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days under the Motor Vehicle Act. There were no injuries reported.
Water safe to drink
A water-quality advisory for Killiney Beach has been removed.
The advisory went into effect for 290 properties in the North Westside as a precaution while a water-main upgrading project was ongoing.
The project was completed on Thursday. The system was flushed and testing indicated the water now meets Canadian drinking water guidelines.
The system is operated by the Regional District of Central Okanagan.
Vernon road closed
The 4000 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon is closed to motorists until Sept. 30.
The road was closed on Tuesday between 20th Street and 41st Avenue while a storm main extension is built and connected to a BC Housing Project at 4005 Pleastant Valley Road.
Local access will be maintained. Detour signs will be up for everyone else.