Mental health support for all B.C. residents
A UBC Okanagan program offering psychological first aid to health-care workers is now being made available to everyone in B.C.
The program, launched in collaboration with the BC Psychological Association,and the province last week for front-line health care workers, will now provide telephone-based support to any B.C. resident experiencing stress, anxiety or uncertainty related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’re expanding this service based on extreme need,” said Lesley Lutes, professor of psychology at UBCO and registered psychologist. “Every person is being affected by COVID-19, and they deserve access to care.”
Residents seeking assistance can access the service by filling out a short form on the BCPA website or by calling 604-827-0847. They will be contacted from one of 200 volunteer registered psychologists within 24 to 48 hours.
You can still audition for Actors Studio plays
The Kelowna Actors Studio will audition performers for its upcoming shows online.
People interested in trying out for one of the theatre company’s plays or musicals can fill out an online submission until May 3.
For more information about auditioning go to: kelownaactorsstudio.com.
Walk for Alzheimer’s now online fundraiser
The annual IG Wealth Management Walk of Alzheimer's will take place online on May 31.
The fundraising walk usually takes place in Kelowna and many other communities across B.C. around that date.
The virtual walk will begin at 9 a.m. The webcast will feature participants from across Canada sharing stories about how dementia has affected their lives, as well as competing in fun challenges and walking in a safe space.
Sign up at walkforalzheimers.ca.
Coldstream easing bill payment interest
If you’re late paying your Coldstream utility bill, the municipality won’t charge you interest.
Sewer and water bills for the first quarter of the year were mailed out at the beginning of April and are due at the end of the month.
“The waiving of interest charges for this period will provide more time for customers to pay their bill if they need it,” a municipality news release reads.
With the municipal office closed, bills can be paid by cheque or money order at the drop box, at a bank or credit union or through online banking.
North Okanagan sharing its culture online
A new website is being created to bring North Okanagan culture to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new creative portal will include how-to videos, photography, virtual tours, and more, says the North Okanagan regional district in a news release.
Greater Vernon Museum and Archives will help spearhead the project.
“Like many not-for-profit cultural or recreational service providers, our team at the museum is unable to deliver regular face-to-face programming; so, when we heard about this project, our team volunteered to take a lead role in setting up and maintaining the website,” said Steve Fleck, museum executive director.
“The content will be engaging and robust. Along with art demos, gallery tours, historical footage and creative inspiration, the Okanagan Science Centre will even live stream some of their animals.”
The website is okcreateonline.com.
More items will be added as time goes on and people can subscribe to receive updates.
Hospital fundraiser a bright idea in Vernon
The annual Light a Bulb fundraising campaign to buy equipment for Vernon Jubilee Hospital raised $315,000 in 2019.
The VJH Foundation campaign ran from Nov. 15 to the end of December.
“Amongst other purchases, eight new bladder scanners and eight new vital signs machines were distributed throughout nine different departments in VJH over the past few months,” said Kate McBrearty, VJH Foundation executive director.
Two gastroscopes for the surgical department were also purchased.
“The vital signs machines we received are literally lifesaving,” said nurse Iris Ready in a news release. "We’re now able to keep a specific machine with a patient in isolation, rather than having to sanitize after each use in order to transfer between rooms."
Yard waste pickup next week in Vernon
Gather up your yard waste into clear plastic bags and get them to curb next week if you live in Vernon.
Yard-waste pickup will take place next week on the same days as garbage collection.
The yard waste must be in clear plastic bags. Any other coloured bags will be considered to be household garbage.
Bags should be no heavier than 23 kilograms.
Normally, Vernon encourages its residents to put bags of leaves out a week earlier so neighbours or other community members can pick them up for garden compost.
However, with the COVID-19 pandemic going on, the city does not recommend collecting bags from other households right now.