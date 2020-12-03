How green are your thoughts?
The City of Kelowna is asking residents to share their thoughts on home energy retrofits and electric vehicles to help shape low-carbon strategies.
Residents can participate in two surveys at getinvolved.kelowna.ca — one focused on electric vehicles and one on building retrofits.
Residents can also register and participate in online discussion forums or register for a virtual focus group.
The way we get around and the energy we use to heat, cool and power our buildings accounts for 91 per cent of Kelowna’s greenhouse gas emissions, the city says in a news release.
On the get involved web page, people can enter for the chance to one of five $100 gift cards.
Car dealership helps food bank
Wonder why there’s a big Secure-Rite shipping container on the Kelowna Chrysler lot at Leckie and Enterprise?
That’s because the car dealership is taking donations for the Central Okanagan Food bank and collecting them in the container.
The dealership’s food drive runs Dec. 7-23. Donations will be accepted Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays. Donations will also be accepted before and after the official campaign dates.
Rent freeze extended by WFN
Following in the provincial government’s footsteps, the Westbank First Nation has announced a rent freeze on the reserve will continue until July 1.
Last month, the province announced its rent freeze would continue until July 10. The freeze was implemented March 18, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WFN said rent increase notices can be sent out, but they won’t take effect until July 1.
Landlords can still take action against tenants who don’t pay their rent or utilities.
Interior Health has new 800 number
Interior Health has a new 800 phone number.
The number 1-800-707-8550 will connect people to home and community care, palliative care, brain injury and chronic disease management services.
It was tried out as a pilot project in the South Okanagan in the fall.
The crisis line (1-888-353-2273) and emergency services (911) numbers are unaffected.
Place ornament at Tree of Memories
People can honour loved ones this holiday season by placing an ornament on the Tree of Memories at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitors to the cemetery can place an ornament on the large tree located under the dome at the Promontory Green Interment Garden.
“Each year, we see hundreds of ornaments placed on the Tree of Memories,” said David Gatzke, cemetery manager.
The Tree of Memories program has been offered annually at the cemetery since 1998. Visitors are welcome to place ornaments on the trees until Jan. 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery is located at 1991 Bernard Avenue (at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Spall Road).
Those who wish to keep their ornaments should ensure they are removed from the tree by Jan. 10.
Suspect arrested in Lumby robbery
A man has been charged with an armed robbery in Lumby last week.
A man entered a store about 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 24 and demanded cash and lottery tickets from the employee.
The man fled when the employee reached to activate an alarm.
Though police couldn’t find him at the time, the employee’s description of the man and his vehicle, combined with video surveillance, helped police identify a suspect.
Danny John Charette, 57, has been charged with one count of robbery and released on condition of making a future court appearance.
New pub owner has Apex ties
A pub chain has picked Penticton’s Apex Mountain for its third location and the head of the group has some strong local ties.
Jesse Ritchie’s grandfather was one of the original investors in the Gunbarrel Saloon. Ritchie, born and raised in Naramata and Summer-land, remembers sneaking into the saloon as a kid.
Along with the saloon, which opened Friday, Ritchie’s Score Pub group has locations in downtown Vancouver and downtown Toronto.
Leather dog beds available on web
A pair of former Vernon women, who recently started marketing leather dog beds, have moved from Kickstarter to their own business website.
Longtime friends Kristin Postill and Cara Heule started Le Dog company in North Carolina. In the fall, they launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for their leather dog beds.
The beds are now being sold on their website: ledogcompany.com.
The bed gets better with use, they say. Leather is durable, easy to clean and doesn’t hold odours like traditional dog beds, they say.
Inside each bed is a human-grade dual foam orthopedic mattress with a cooling gel memory foam.
Holiday drive-thru cancelled
What promised to be a bright spot during the holiday season has been cancelled as a result of public health orders.
Organizers with Hoodoo Adventures have called off a drive-thru parade that was going to be set up Dec. 13 in the parking lot of the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, but they have a new plan.
The new event is being called the Holiday Spirit Map featuring homes and businesses with the most impressive light displays.
Staff/Penticton Herald