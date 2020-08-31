Firefighters were busy Friday and Saturday.
Saturday at 1 p.m., Kelowna firefighters responded to reports of smoke and fire in the 700 block of Baillie Avenue.
Heavy black smoke was coming from a pile of pallets extending from the ground to the roof of a two-storey commercial building.
Firefighters put out the blaze, but the building sustained minor fire damage to the soffits and roof area. The cause is considered suspicious, the fire department said in a news release.
A structure fire was reported on Parkview Crescent, Friday about 6:20 p.m. Smoke was coming from the single-storey building when firefighters arrived. They contained the blaze to the garage, but the home suffered some smoke damage.
Residents, who were alerted by a smoke detector, got out safely. Firefighters rescued a family pet stuck inside.
West Kelowna firefighters had two rescues to perform on Friday.
Two people were trapped in Bear Creek Canyon requiring a high-angle rescue. Crews hiked in and worked with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue to locate the patients and perform the rescue in a steep canyon in the dark.
Nine firefighters responded and used rope systems to get down to the canyon and bring the patients back up. Two males were wet and cold, but in good health. Shortly after 1 a.m., they were turned over to paramedics for assessment.
A motorcyclist injured his ankle in an accident on the upper end of Batley Road.
Four firefighters used the UTV off-road vehicle to access the area and assist the BC Ambulance Service, which transported the patient to hospital.
At the same time, West Kelowna crews also responded to several other incidents including a natural gas leak, carbon monoxide alarm
and smoke alarm activation in the Westbank area.