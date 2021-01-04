A woman died while skiing at Big White on Saturday.
RCMP say the 57-year-old woman failed to meet up with her group. Searchers located her in a wooded area, but were unable to revive her using CPR.
“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the woman passed away. At this time, criminality is not suspected in her death.” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of the victim during this difficult time.”
The BC Coroners Service is investigating. The woman’s name won’t be released.