The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another end-of-summer tradition.
The North Okanagan Labour Council’s annual Labour Day picnic has been cancelled.
Permits for the event had to be in place by June 1, which meant the NOLC had to decide now on the future of the event.
The seventh annual picnic was going to move to Ben Lee Park. For several years, it was held at Mission Creek Regional Park. Last year, it was on the grounds of the Hollywood Road education centre.
The free barbecue event usually draws hundreds of supporters and members of the public.
The labour group held its monthly membership meeting online on May 13.