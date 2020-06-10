A boil-water advisory for the Sunnyside-Pritchard water system in West Kelowna was downgraded to a water-quality advisory on Tuesday.
The boil-water notice went into effect last week due to increased turbidity at the water source in Okanagan Lake. Turbidity may affect the performance of the system's chlorine disinfection.
A water-quality advisory has also been issued for the Killiney Beach water system, affecting 290 properties at the north end of Westside Road.
The advisory wass required following infrastructure upgrading work Tuesday at the Winchester Road Control Room.