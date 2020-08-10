Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday about noon and may be in the company of an adult male.
Reina Hodgins is described as five foot four inches tall (163 cm) with a slim build, and dark brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing pink shorts, a dark shirt and red frame glasses, but was presumed to have changed into a grey T-shirt and black bicycle shorts. She was carrying a black-and-white polka dot backpack.
She may have been riding a burgandy mountain bike.
