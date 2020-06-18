Vernon is looking at the possibility of reopening the Kal Tire North Arena for user groups on July 6.
Recreation staff are canvassing arena users to determine the level of interest for booking ice times.
Groups would be restricted to the number of participants they can have on the ice.
"By canvassing the user groups, we can assess the level of demand as well as determine the financial viability of re-opening the arena,” said Leah Walker, the city's manager customer service-recreation.
Prior to re-opening any recreation facilities, Vernon council will need to endorse a Risk Mitigation Plan – Safe Reopening Guideline that will be presented by recreation services staff on June 22.
There are ice times available for rent, specifically mid-day, Monday-Friday.
“If groups are interested in booking ice, we need to hear from them,” said Walker.
Groups interested in renting ice can email arenabookings@vernon.ca.