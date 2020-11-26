Fortis rates to rise on Jan. 1
FortisBC has received interim approval to raise its electricity rates in 2021.
The company said rates will go up 4.36% effective Jan. 1. That will amount to about $7.30 a month for an average residential customer.
“We strive to operate efficiently and keep rates at the lowest possible cost,” said Diane Roy, vice president, regulatory affairs, in a news release. “However, increases are sometimes needed so FortisBC can make necessary system improvements and long-term investments.”
Fortis plans to spend $72 million on electric infrastructure upgrades next year, the company says.
A final decision on the rate increase request is expected from the BC Utilities Commission in early 2021.
Road check season is here again
One Christmas tradition the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t eliminating this year is holiday-season road checks.
ICBC and local police departments are launching the Christmas-season Counter-Attack program this weekend.
The insurance company says 67 people in B.C. are killed each year in crashes involving impaired driver. More than half of those deaths happen on weekends.
On average, 23 people are killed in crashes involving impaired driving in the Southern Interior every year, ICBC says.
Water systems back to normal in Vernon
All water operations in the Vernon area have returned to normal.
Greater Vernon Water reports the Kalamalka Lake water source has been turned back on with algae counts in Kalamalka Lake returning to normal. Kalamalka water is treated at the Mission Hill treatment plant.
Repairs to the Duteau Creek UV disinfection facility are now complete and UV disinfection has resumed in that water supply.
Meanwhile, in the Central Okanagan regional district, a water quality advisory was issued Wednesday for some users of the Westshore Estates system, up Westside Road. The advisory was issued following a leak repair and will continue until tests confirm the water meets Canadian drinking water standards.
Online auction helps Foundry
The Sunrise Rotary Club is holding an online auction to raise funds for Foundry Kelowna.
The auction will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday and continue until 4 p.m. on Dec. 6.
Check out the items and bid at trellis.org/kelowna-sunrise-charity-auction.
Foundry Kelowna is a project of the Canadian Mental Health Association to help teens and young adults.
Giving Tuesday moves online this year
A campaign designed to support local charities will be held online this year.
Giving Tuesday on Dec. 1 is meant to
follow the big retail days Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which take place over the U.S. Thanksgiving weekend.
Giving Tuesday in the Okanagan was launched in 2015 by the Boys and Girls Clubs and United Way.
This year, all events and activities will be held online at the Giving Tuesday Facebook page and the website givingtuesdayokanagan.com.
Local group joins in anti-violence campaign
CFUW Kelowna is joining the national 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence campaign.
The campaign begins on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and ends Dec. 10, International Human Rights Day.
The local chapter usually takes part in a Dec. 6 candlelight vigil, on the anniversary of the Montreal Massacre, in which 14 women were shot dead at the École Polytechnique by Marc Lepine in 1989. Plans are still being ironed out for a virtual vigil this year.
The local group notes in a news release that Canada still does not have a national, comprehensive plan to address violence against women and gender-based violence.
The absence of a national plan means that policy responses and prevention
measures are fragmented, unfocused, underfunded, and could ultimately impede safety rather than improve it, the group says.
The local chapter has about 60 members and is a member of the national Canadian Federation of University Women.
Star of the Season at Choices Markets
Choices Markets’ Star of the Season campaign is raising money for The Bridge Youth and Family Services in Kelowna.
The B.C. grocery chain is raising money for a dozen community programs around the province.
Bridge Youth and Family Services helps struggling families and youth, working with the Ministry of Children and Family Development.
Last year, the Choices campaign raised $45,000.
“Each year, we collect donations from our customers around the holidays for our Star of the Season campaign,” Ishkandar Ahmed, CEO of Choices Markets, said in a news release.
“We work directly with local neighbourhood houses located near our stores so that we know your donations are going directly to the most vulnerable families in the community.”
Choices cashiers will be selling stars in exchange for a $2 donation.