Garage, vehicles destroyed in fire
A detached garage on a remote Lakeshore Road property was destroyed by fire, along with two vehicles inside it, Tuesday afternoon.
By the time they arrived about 4:30 p.m., all Kelowna firefighters could do was contain the blaze and fight it from the outside.
No one was inside the building.
The fire is considered suspicious, the department said in a news release.
Christmas market cancelled
A Christmas market scheduled to be held at Meadow Vista Honey Wines in East Kelowna has been cancelled.
Okanagan ChristmasFest 2020 was going to be a third annual fundraiser for the Central Okanagan Food Bank, Salvation Army and All Are Family Outreach.
New COVID-19 rules in the province forced organizers Sylvia Hermans and Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown to shut the event down.
People are still urged to support the three food banks by donating online at ko-fi.com/okchristmasfest.
The vendors who would have appeared are still selling their goods online. A list and links can be found at okchristmasfest.com/vendor-profiles.
Break-in at home under construction
Two men are facing charges after RCMP found them allegedly breaking into a home under construction.
About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a neighbour notified RCMP there was a suspicious-looking truck in front of a residence under construction on Fawn Run Drive in the Upper Mission area.
Officers and a police dog attended and found two men exiting the residence.
“The men attempted to flee on foot, but were quickly arrested without further incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, RCMP spokesperson. ”Investigators located and seized tools and numerous other items from the pickup truck, believed to be removed from the residence.”
Charges of break and enter, theft under $5,000, and breach of a court order have been laid against Kirk Billingsley, 49, and Robert Gunter, 40, police said in a news release.
Genealogy forum looks at death records
Finding and searching death records will be the topic in the next Kelowna and District Genealogical Society family history forum, slated for Dec. 8.
The free event will take place online. It’s a partnership of the society and the Okanagan Regional Library. To register, go to the library’s events calendar at Orlando.evanced.info/Calendar, scroll to Dec. 8 and click on the event. A Zoom invitation will then be emailed to you.
The genealogical society is holding its monthly meeting at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 7. Email info@kdgs.ca to ask for a Zoom invitation.
Santa Shuffle goes online
The Salvation Army’s 30th annual Santa Shuffle fundraising event is going virtual this year.
Opening and closing ceremonies will be streamed on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. on Facebook.com/SantaShuffle. In between, people can do their own Santa Shuffle run and share them on social media using the hashtag #SantaShuffle.
Register at SantaShuffle.ca.
Local and national contests for costumes and top runners will be held. Go to santashuffle.ca/event-info-s14133 or email Lucas@kelsa.ca for more details about submitting local entries.
Designer dog tags a boon for SPCA
Greater Vernon’s new dog licensing program has raised more than $1,600 for the Vernon and District SPCA since launching on Nov. 2.
“Pet owners have the option of upgrading to a designer tag, and DocuPet (which runs the program) donates 20% of all designer tag purchases back to the community. With over 160 designs to choose from, pet owners have responded enthusiastically, which has translated into huge benefits for the local SPCA,” said Ashley Gregerson, communications officer for the Regional District of North Okanagan.
Pet owners can register their dogs at rdno.docupet.ca, by calling 1-855-249-1370 or at the regional district office, Coldstream municipal office or Lumby village office.
Dog licences cost $20. A designer tag upgrade is $15 more.
Racism in science topic of webinar
Systemic racism in science will be the topic of a UBC Okanagan webinar on Thursday.
The first of three webinars on the topic will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Sign up ahead of time for free at ok.ubc.ca/festival-of-ideas/science-and-systemic-racism.
Speakers include Ian Foulds, research chair on Indigenous reconciliation in engineering at UBC Okanagan; Magdalena Skipper, editor-in-chief of Nature; and Alejandro Adem, president of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.
Vernon council talking budget next week
The public is invited to speak up at a pair of special Vernon council budget meetings next week.
The meetings to review the 2021-25 financial plan will take place Monday and Tuesday at 9 a.m.
Public input is invited Monday at 2:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. You have to wear a mask to be allowed inside.
For more information on the budget, visit vernon.ca/budget-process.
Leaf pickup a little delayed
Vernon’s fall leaf pickup program is experiencing delays due to high volumes.
Clear-bag pickups for residences with Monday-Wednesday garbage days should now be completed. Thursday and Friday pickups will be completed by the end of the week, the city said in a news release.
Ebus adds stop in downtown Kelowna
Ebus, which has bus routes from Kelowna to Kamloops and Vancouver, is adding a downtown Kelowna stop.
A fully staffed office, open daily from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. will open Dec. 1 at 516 Lawrence Ave.
Alberta-based Ebus has been operating from the Kelowna airport since Oct. 31, 2018. It also has a stop in West Kelowna.
Bookings can be made at myebus.ca or 1-877-769-3287.